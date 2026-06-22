Iran awaits US Treasury's announcement on lifting of oil sanctions — news agency

TEHRAN, June 22. /TASS/. Iran and the US discussed the lifting of restrictions on Iranian oil exports during talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, and Tehran expects an official announcement on the US Treasury Department’s website in the near future, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to a source, the talks in Switzerland addressed the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the issuance of licenses for the sale of Iranian oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives. A notice on these licenses is expected to be published on the US Treasury Department’s website.

Earlier in Burgenstock, the main part of the talks between Iran, the US, Pakistan, and Qatar on implementing the memorandum of understanding concluded. The parties agreed to continue consultations at the expert level, expected to begin Monday. The main topic of discussion will be establishing mechanisms for implementing the Iran-US memorandum.