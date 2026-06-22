Rusolovo plans to produce about 4,000 tons of tin in concentrate in 2026

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, June 22. /TASS/. Rusolovo, part of Seligdar, plans to produce about 4,000 metric tons of tin in concentrate this year, Director of the Tin Ore Company (part of Rusolovo) Igor Korytov told reporters.

"This year, our target figure is around 4,000 tons of tin in concentrate," he said.

Korytov added that, according to analytical estimates, Russia's demand for tin will reach 5,400 tons by 2030.

The company's annual report for last year said that tin production in concentrate increased by 42% to reach a historic high of 3,500 tons.

Rusolovo is one of Russia's largest companies engaged in tin ore mining and tin concentrate production.