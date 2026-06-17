Russian oil exports total 7.35 mln bpd in May, revenues fall to $20.79 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia's exports of crude oil and petroleum products totaled 7.35 mln barrels per day (bpd) in May 2026, up 0.14% from April, according to materials released by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Export revenues declined by 3.26% to $20.79 bln amid lower energy prices.

Russian crude oil exports increased by 170,000 bpd in May, while exports of petroleum products fell by 150,000 bpd.

Revenue from crude oil exports amounted to $14.56 billion in May, up $130 mln from April, while revenue from petroleum product exports totaled $6.23 bln, down $840 mln.

Compared to May of last year, Russia's revenue from oil exports increased by $8.18 bln.