Russian PM tours halls at Tashkent investment forum

TASHKENT, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin together with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov toured the exhibition of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The exhibition in Tashkent showcases stands from various sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy, such as agriculture and the lighting industry, electrical equipment sector, mechanical engineering, mining and chemical industries, power segment and digital technologies.

Mishustin is in Uzbekistan on a two-day working visit. In addition to talks with the country’s top officials, the Russian Prime Minister will take part in activities of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum - the key international platform of Uzbekistan for bringing in foreign investments, showing investment potential and developing cooperation with foreign countries and international financial institutions.

The forum has been held annually since 2022.