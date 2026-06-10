Oil, gold prices showing mixed response to Trump’s statements on Iran

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Brent and WTI futures started growing but gold and silver futures accelerated in their decline after the statement on Iran made by US leader Donald Trump.

According to market data, Brent futures with the August delivery gained 1.85% to $93.14 a barrel on London-based ICE. WTI futures with the settlement in this July added 1.97% to $89.94 per barrel.

Gold futures with delivery in August 2026 lost 2.58% on Comex to $4,176 per Troy ounce. Silver futures with the settlement in July of this year tumbled 2.09% to $63.875 per Troy ounce.