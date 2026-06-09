Russian stock market declines as main trading session opens on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened lower on Tuesday during the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange (MOEX) data. The Chinese yuan also weakened against the ruble.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT), the benchmark MOEX Index and the dollar-denominated RTS Index both shed 0.27%, easing to 2,510.87 and 1,079.62 points, respectively.

The yuan-ruble exchange rate fell by 5.15 kopecks from the previous close to trade at 10.654 rubles at the opening bell.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index extended losses, dropping 0.45% to 2,506.43 points, while the RTS Index also fell 0.45% to 1,077.71 points. Concurrently, the yuan slid further to 10.621 rubles, down 8.4 kopecks.

Earlier, the MOEX morning session index (IMOEX2) dipped 0.05% at the market open to stand at 2,516.38 points as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.