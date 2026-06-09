Russia, Belarus have no problems in gas cooperation — ambassador to Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have no problems in gas cooperation and should decide on a longer-term collaboration, Ambassador to Russia Yury Seliverstov said in an interview with TASS.

"You know, there are no problems in cooperation on gas. We are working quite normally now. Yes, we would like to decide on a longer-term period of our collaboration. Of course, we have talked about this a little bit. Apart from the gas agenda, we have a number of other joint issues," the ambassador said, when asked about the subject of his conversation with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The diplomat said that Gazprom owns the Brestgazoapparat enterprise in the Brest Region.

Besides gas, Belarus purchases sulfur and other components from Gazprom's enterprises. "They buy our gas cylinders, which they put on cars, components, and repair parts. The agenda is quite broad, and it is not limited to the gas issue," Seliverstov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was held from 3 to 6 June. The main theme was “Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future.” According to Anton Kobyakov, aide to the Russian president and executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee, representatives of 142 countries participated in it, and more than 1,000 agreements worth 6.6 trillion rubles (about $90 million) were signed.

The SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. The general information partner is TASS.