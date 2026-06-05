Rostec expects to complete SJ-100 flight trials by fall — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Rostec State Corporation plans to develop an engine with a thrust of 10 tons based on the PD-8 engine for a business jet in the future, CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is planned over time to create an engine with a thrust of 10 tons for a business aviation aircraft," he said.

A family of engines can be made on the basis of the PD-8 engine with either an increased 25-30% thrust or a reduced 20% thrust, depending on the tasks, Chemezov noted.

"In addition, the PD-8 gas generator can become the basis for ‘ground-based’ engines - it will work in the energy sector and the gas transportation sector," the Rostec chief executive added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.