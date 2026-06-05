ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Tatneft continues geological exploration in Libya, Chief Executive Officer Nail Maganov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The exploration and geological survey stage is underway," he said.

In October 2021, Tatneft announced the resumption of geological exploration in Libya. The company operated in Libya under a concession agreement from 2005 until 2014 when the country was engulfed in military conflict. Maganov said that the company was ready to resume oil production in Libya. The possibility of establishing a joint venture with the National Libyan Corporation was also mentioned.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.