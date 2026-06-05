Sberbank chief calls continued growth of Russian economy under current conditions miracle

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian economy continues to grow even in the current difficult conditions, which can be called a miracle, Chief Executive Officer of Sberbank German Gref told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Regarding growth, we see that growth continues. And, in fact, it’s a miracle in itself that in the conditions we find ourselves in, with such a strong ruble and a high interest rate, the economy continues to grow," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.