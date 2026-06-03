UAC chief says global shortage of civilian aircraft creates export opportunities

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The global shortage of civilian aircraft will persist in the near future, creating export opportunities for Russia, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF-2026.

"Our task is to sell aircraft not only at home. The world is currently facing a shortage of civilian aircraft, while waiting times for Boeing and Airbus planes range from five to seven years," he noted.

Badekha believes this trend will continue in the coming years. "So, we do have opportunities to supply aircraft to foreign markets," the UAC chief said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.