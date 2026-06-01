Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream rise 6.5% in January-May

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 6.5% year-on-year in January-May, to 7.65 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In May, Russian gas exports to Europe via this route rose by 20% compared with April and by 3% year-on-year compared with May 2025, reaching 1.47 bln cubic meters.

Average utilization of TurkStream in the European direction in May (47.4 mln cubic meters per day) was 3% higher than in May 2025 and 16% above April levels. Thus, the pipeline operated at 84% capacity last month.

The TurkStream pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas and is intended to supply gas to Turkey and countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. It currently remains the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe following the halt of transit via Ukraine. The Russkaya compressor station near Anapa serves as the starting point of TurkStream.

Earlier, TASS cited ENTSOG data showing that gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream increased by 8.3% in 2025, reaching a record 18.1 bln cubic meters.

Russia also slightly increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey in 2025, to 21.2 bln cubic meters. Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two Black Sea pipelines: Blue Stream and TurkStream.