OPEC+ countries’ output down 1.63 mbd in April — report

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Countries participating in the OPEC+ output reduction agreement posted a decrease in oil production in April 2026 by 1.629 mln barrels per day (mbd), with output 9.908 mbd below the target considering voluntary cuts and compensations, OPEC reported.

Without Libya, Iran and Venezuela, which are freed from output cuts, the volume of production by countries of the alliance stood at 27.998 mln barrels per day. Considering all voluntary cuts and compensation schedules planned for last month, OPEC+ nations were to produce 37.906 mbd. Consequently, the alliance’s production was 9.908 mpd below the plan.

Among the eight leading OPEC+ countries, Russia was 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) behind its April quota, Iraq - 2.91 mbd behind the quota, the UAE - 1.406 mbd, Saudi Arabia - 3.398 mbd, Kuwait - 1.996 mbd, and Oman - 3,000 bpd. A sharp lag behind quotas for a number of Middle Eastern countries is due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s production was 1 mbd higher than the planned volume, while Algeria’s output exceeded its quota by 5,000 bpd.