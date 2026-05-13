Russian oil supplies to India rise to 2 mln bpd in March — OPEC report

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia remained the largest oil supplier to India in March 2026, with exports rising to 2 mln barrels per day (bpd), the highest level since June 2025, according to a report by OPEC.

Russia supplied around 2 mln bpd of oil to India in March, which became possible due to the partial easing of US sanctions. Saudi Arabia ranked second among suppliers to India with 606,000 bpd, followed by Angola with 330,000 bpd, the OPEC report said, citing data from Kpler.

India’s total oil imports in March declined compared with February and averaged 4.49 mln bpd.

In addition, oil imports to China fell sharply in March from 12.51 mln bpd a month earlier to 11.76 mln bpd. At the same time, Russia remained the largest oil supplier to China, accounting for 20% of total supplies. Saudi Arabia provided another 12%, while Malaysia accounted for 11%.