Russia’s economy ministry lowers 2026 dollar exchange rate forecast to 81.5 rubles

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development of Russia has revised downward its forecast for the average annual dollar exchange rate in 2026 to 81.5 rubles from 92.2 rubles, and in 2027 to 87.4 rubles, with a rise to 92 and 96 rubles expected in 2028 and 2029, respectively, according to the scenario conditions of the forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development for 2027 and the planning period of 2028-2029, which were reviewed by the government and published on the ministry’s website.

"In 2025, the average annual dollar exchange rate amounted to 83.4 rubles," the ministry’s materials state. "In 2026, it is expected at 81.5 rubles, in 2027 at 87.4 rubles, and in 2028 and 2029 at 92 and 96 rubles, respectively."

As a ministry representative explained to reporters, there is still a trajectory toward a weaker ruble, but it is now expected to be milder.

"Again, on the one hand, this is a consequence of a stronger trade balance, at least in 2026, due to oil prices, and on the other hand, we understand that if monetary policy turns out to be somewhat tighter than we had assumed, this also affects the exchange rate," the ministry representative noted.