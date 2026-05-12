Russia’s 2026 inflation forecast raises from 4% to 5.2%

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development has raised its inflation forecast for 2026 from 4% to 5.2%, while maintaining the forecast at 4% for the three-year period of 2027-2029, according to the scenario conditions of the forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development for 2027 and the planning period of 2028-2029, which were reviewed by the government and published on the ministry’s website.

"In 2025, inflation at year-end amounted to 5.6%; in 2026 it is expected at 5.2%; and in the period from 2027 to 2029 it is forecast at 4%," the document said.

A ministry representative told reporters that the ministry sees a continuing trend toward a gradual easing of inflationary pressure.

"This parameter includes, among other things, the planned change in housing and utilities tariffs in October. Even taking this into account, we expect inflation within these limits. So far, current trends generally confirm this," the representative said.