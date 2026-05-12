Russia ready to maximize localization of NPP construction, operation in Indonesia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Rosatom is ready to offer Indonesia maximum localization of technological processes both during the construction of a nuclear power plant and at the stage of its operation, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters following talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"We are ready to offer maximum localization of technological processes both at the stage of nuclear power plant construction and at the servicing stage. We have absolutely fantastic figures in Belarus, Turkey, and Egypt, where at various stages of construction up to 30-40% of the work is carried out by local companies, and they are not simply building the plant and earning money — they are acquiring competencies and then joining us at other facilities," Likhachev said.

According to him, Belarusian specialists are currently actively working on construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh, while Rosatom plans to involve Turkish partners in construction projects in Hungary.

As for Indonesia, Likhachev said that 60 young Indonesians have already been trained in Russia under Rosatom quotas, another 29 are currently studying, and 13 more will enroll this year. "We are ready to increase the number of quotas and the number of free places so that the ranks of Indonesia’s nuclear specialists continue to grow," Likhachev stressed.