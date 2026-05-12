Spain increased imports of Russian LNG from January to April 2026

MADRID, May 12. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain increased from January through April, with Russia ranking third in terms of LNG supplies to the kingdom. This is according to data from Spanish energy company Enagas reviewed by TASS.

According to the company, during the first four months of 2026, the kingdom purchased the equivalent of 23,157 GWh of LNG from Russia, accounting for 17.5% of the total volume. During the same period in 2025, the figure stood at 17,435 GWh. As a result, Russia became the kingdom’s third-largest gas supplier after the United States (36.2%) and Algeria (30.6%).

Earlier, Enagas reported that last year Spain purchased 42,629 GWh of Russian LNG compared with 72,360 GWh in 2024. By the end of 2025, Russia ranked as the kingdom’s third-largest supplier of this fuel.