US expects oil prices to fall before midterm congressional elections

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. The US presidential administration expects oil prices to decline rapidly after the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, before the midterm congressional elections in early November, said Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House.

"Once we open the strait, there will be a steady stream of oil coming out of the Gulf," he said in an interview with Fox News. "Overall, we expect oil prices to start to decline relatively quickly, and certainly before the elections," he added.

The United States launched Operation Project Freedom to organize the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, but on the following day, US President Donald Trump announced its temporary suspension. He indicated that he had agreed to pause the initiative at the request of Pakistan and several other countries.