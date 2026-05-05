Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices slipped by 0.08% to 2,618.72 and 1,093.54 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 3 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.0455 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.16% at 2,624.96 and 1,096.14 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 0.55 kopecks at 11.01 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker edged up by 0.25% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,627.27 points.