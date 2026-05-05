Suspension of oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline does not affect exports from Kazakhstan

ASTANA, May 5. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy sees no problems with oil exports after oil supplies from the republic to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended, said Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sungat Yesimkhanov.

"There is no significant dependence on transportation via the Druzhba [pipeline], and it [suspended supplies] won’t affect domestic fuel prices. Clearly, our primary transportation route is via the CPC [Caspian Pipeline Consortium], and our colleagues are working on alternative routes, so as far as I know there are no problems with oil exports yet," he told a briefing when asked about the possible impact of the suspension of oil exports to Germany on the cost of fuel in the country.

Kazakhstan "did not transport large volumes" of oil through the Druzhba pipeline, the official noted. "Therefore, this did not have any significant impact on our exports," he added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced earlier that Kazakh oil deliveries to Germany would bypass the Druzhba oil pipeline starting on May 1 due to technical constraints. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry has said that the Central Asian nation would redirect supplies of 260,000 tons of oil this month via the port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Kazakhstan’s national operator, Kaztransoil, ensures oil transit through Russia via the Transneft pipeline system. Kazakh oil is then pumped through Belarus via the pipeline system of JSC Gomeltransneft Druzhba to the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to an oil refinery in Germany. This transit is carried out under the relevant intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia dated June 7, 2002. In 2025, Kazakhstan delivered 2.1 mln tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline.