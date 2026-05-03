Kiev’s attacks on Russian oil facilities may lead to further rise in prices, Kremlin warns

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The already high oil prices may climb even higher if Kiev’s attacks damage Russian export infrastructure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

When asked to comment on Vladimir Zelensky’s response to the West’s request to avoid targeting Russian oil facilities, Peskov said: "I don’t know if he rejected the Europeans’ request or not, but the situation is the following: oil supplies to the global market have greatly declined due to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, and if some of our oil supplies fail to reach the market, prices will grow even higher, while they have already reached the $120 [per barrel] level.".