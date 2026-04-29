Russia’s grain harvest totaled 144.6 mln tons in 2025 — minister

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest totaled 144.6 mln tons in 2025, marking the third-highest result in the country’s history, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said at a government meeting.

"In 2025, the grain harvest amounted to 144.6 mln tons, which is the third-highest result in the country’s history," Lut said.

At the same time, the harvest of legumes reached a record 8 mln tons. "In addition, a historic maximum was achieved for oilseeds, including soybeans and rapeseed, as well as for fruits and berries in the organized sector," the minister said.

"Overall, the sector’s performance ensured the fulfillment of the key parameters of the food security doctrine and made it possible to strengthen our country’s self-sufficiency across all major areas," she added.

In 2024, Russia’s grain harvest totaled nearly 130 mln tons. In 2023, the country recorded the second-largest harvest in its history at around 143 mln tons, or approximately 147 mln tons including Donbass and Novorossiya.

In 2022, Russia set a record for total grain output, harvesting 157.676 mln tons.