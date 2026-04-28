OPEC+ agreement will remain in effect thanks to Saudi-Russian partnership — expert

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The OPEC+ agreement will remain in effect as long as the tacit partnership between Saudi Arabia and Russia remains in effect, Alexey Belogoryev, Research Director at the Institute of Energy and Finance, told TASS commenting on the UAE’s decision to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+.

"This situation is a continuation of its crisis (the OPEC+ deal - TASS) and a major blow to its stability. But OPEC+ is primarily based on the tacit partnership between Saudi Arabia and Russia - as long as their positions are more or less aligned, the agreement will continue to operate," Belogoryev said.

In turn, InfoTEK Editor-in-Chief Alexander Frolov noted that the UAE's decision will not have a significant impact on the global market in the short term.

"The UAE's current production restrictions are not related to OPEC+ quotas, but to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," he explained.

According to TASS calculations based on OPEC data, the UAE's share of OPEC production in 2024 was 11%, while its share of OPEC+ production was 7.3%.

Earlier, the Emirates state news agency WAM reported that the UAE had decided to exit OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1, 2026. According to the agency, the UAE's decision is consistent with the country's long-term economic strategy.