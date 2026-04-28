UAE to leave OPEC, OPEC+ from May 1 — WAM news agency

TUNIS, April 28. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates decided to exit from OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1 of this year, WAM state agency said.

"This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets," WAM said.

The decision of the country followed "a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity and is based on our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs," the state agency added.