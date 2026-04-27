Polymer consumption in Russia expected at 4.4 mln tons in best-case scenario — Sibur

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A slowdown in sectors of the Russian economy that actively use polymers is projected in 2026, but in a best-case scenario, polymer consumption in the country could reach around 4.4 mln tons, Pavel Lyakhovich, a member of the board and executive director of Sibur, said in an interview with TASS.

"Taken together, this could lead to a decline in consumption. In a best-case scenario, polymer consumption in Russia will remain at the 2025 level of around 4.4 mln tons," he said.

Earlier, Sibur estimated last year’s decline in consumption of two basic polymers (polyethylene and polypropylene) in Russia at 4% to about 4.3 mln tons.

Sibur is a vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, with production facilities across various regions. The company sells its products to customers in the fuel and energy sector, automotive manufacturing, construction, consumer goods manufacturing, chemicals, and other industries.