Proinflationary risks growing in economy — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia noted a significant increase of proinflationary risks in the national economy, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"Proinflationary risks increased significantly. They are related to the conflict in the Middle East and the possible changes in the budgetary policy," she said.

More cautious and balanced approach is required from the Bank of Russia in such environment when making decisions on the key rate, Nabiullina stressed.