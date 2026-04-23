Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.34% to 2,771.14 and 1,163.97 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 4.05 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.9115 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had narrowed gains as the MOEX Index was up by 0.31% at 2,770.29 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.31% at 1,163.61 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 1.35 kopecks at 10.9385 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.35% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,771.31 points.