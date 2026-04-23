Slovakia receiving oil via Druzhba pipeline according to agreed plan — ministry

BRATISLAVA, April 23. /TASS/. Slovakia is receiving crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine resumed pumping in line with a plan agreed with Kiev, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said.

"Oil is now being supplied according to the agreed plan," she was quoted as saying by the TASR information agency.

Ukrainian authorities halted oil pumping to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline on January 27.

Supplies to Slovakia were resumed on Wednesday. Oil began arriving in the country on Thursday after 2:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. Moscow time, or 12:00 a.m. GMT).