Oil over Druzhba may reach Hungary on April 22 — minister

BUDAPEST, April 22. /TASS/. Russian oil may reach Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline as early as on April 22, Hungary’s Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka said.

"According to approximate estimates, oil may reach Hungary today or tomorrow morning at the latest," Boka wrote on his page in Facebook [banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia].

Normal operations of the Druzhba pipeline is of high importance for Hungary, the minister said. "This is particularly important in conditions of the crisis in the Middle East, which caused the rise in energy prices and lowered reliability of supplies. Consequences of that are becoming increasingly serious and will be experienced by global markets for still a long time," he added

Hungary is not receiving Russian oil from January 27 due to Druzhba pipeline blocking by Ukraine.