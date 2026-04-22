Kazakh oil supplies cover 20-30% of demand at Germany’s Schwedt refinery

ASTANA, April 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told reporters that oil supplies from the country account for 20-30% of demand at the refinery in Schwedt, Germany.

"If we are talking about supplying the refinery in Schwedt, Kazakh oil accounts for about 20-30% of the plant’s consumption," Akkenzhenov said in response to a question about Kazakh oil deliveries to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline.

According to him, Kazakhstan plans to supply around 3 mln tons of oil via the Druzhba pipeline this year.

Earlier, the energy minister said the country had received unofficial information about the impossibility of transporting fuel via the Druzhba pipeline in May. According to these reports, the Russian side, citing unofficial sources, "stated that it lacks the technical capability to pump Kazakh oil."

Previously, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment at a briefing on reports that Russia could allegedly halt the transit of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline starting May 1. He noted that relevant Russian companies should be contacted regarding the matter.

Kazakhstan’s national operator KazTransOil ensures oil transit across Russian territory via the pipeline system of Transneft. Kazakh oil is then pumped across Belarus through the pipeline system of Gomeltransneft Druzhba to the Adamova Zastava delivery point for further shipment to the refinery in Germany. This transit is carried out under the relevant intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia dated June 7, 2002. In 2025, Kazakhstan supplied 2.1 mln tons of oil to Germany via Druzhba.