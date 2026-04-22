Russia’s wheat exports up by 14% yoy in 1Q 2026 to over 9.1 mln tons

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat exports from January to March 2026 increased by 14% year-on-year exceeding 9.1 million tons, the federal center Agroexport reported referring to preliminary expert estimates.

"According to preliminary expert estimates, in the first three months of 2026, Russia supplied over 9.1 million tons of wheat to foreign markets, worth over $2 billion. Compared to the same period last year, exports increased by 14% in weight and 9% in value," the report stated.

The top five largest importers by value were Egypt (26%), Turkey (20%), Sudan (6%), Kenya (5%), and Israel (4%).

In total, Russia exported wheat to more than 45 countries in the first quarter of 2026.