Situation in Energodar and around Zaporozhye NPP not improving — Likhachev

TASHKENT, April 20. /TASS/. The situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and in its satellite city of Energodar is not improving, CEO of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"[The situation] is not getting any easier. As for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, one piece of good news is that this Saturday we completed another, the 33rd rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency mission representatives, and the 34th mission has begun its work. I would like to emphasize that once again the rotation was carried out safely through the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

"Currently, the plant continues to receive electricity supply via only one external line Ferrosplavnaya. The other, Dneprovskaya, has been damaged. Unfortunately, it was damaged over the waters of the Dnieper River. Water levels are currently high due to flooding, so our efforts to negotiate a ‘window of silence’ and find an opportunity to repair this line are currently difficult and will likely be postponed for the near future," Likhachev added.