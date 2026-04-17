Russian stock market closes with slight decline in key indices

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.63% to 2,723.94 points at the close of main trading on Friday, while the dollar-denominated RTS index declined by 0.58% to 1,128.29 points. The yuan exchange rate slipped by 1 kopeck to 11.11 rubles.

"At the end of the week, the MOEX index fluctuated within the 2,700-2,760-point range with mixed performance. On the one hand, there are local supportive factors - currencies have slightly rebounded, and favorable inflation data has been released, increasing expectations that the Bank of Russia may cut its key rate by 50 basis points to 14.5% next week," stock market expert Andrey Smirnov from BCS World of Investments said.

Equities market

Shares of Moscow Credit Bank (+6.2%) continued their rally ahead of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for May 25 to consider reorganization and a potential share buyback at a significant premium to the market, leading analyst Natalia Milchakova of Freedom Finance Global noted.

The biggest decliners were shares of Segezha Group (-7.5%), which fell throughout the day following the release of the company’s IFRS results for 2025, showing a fourfold increase in net loss.

Outlook for April 20

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index to trade in the 2,700-2,800-point range on Monday.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the index will again move within the 2,700-2,800 range. The forecast for Monday’s exchange rates is 74-76 rubles per US dollar, 88-90 rubles per euro, and 11-11.4 rubles per yuan.

Tsifra Broker analysts, meanwhile, noted that the ruble continues to receive steady support as the unified tax payment deadline on April 28 approaches. As a result, heightened volatility in the oil market has not yet had a significant impact on exchange rates, which may continue consolidating within ranges of 11-11.3 rubles per yuan, 75-77 rubles per US dollar, and 88-90 rubles per euro.