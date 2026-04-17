Cargo traffic via North - South corridor rises amid Middle East situation

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Cargo transportation along the North - South road corridor has increased significantly despite disruptions to routes through Iran amid the situation in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told reporters.

"There are indeed certain restrictions on cargo movement through Iran, as part of shipments had been routed via rail with subsequent transit through Iran across the Caspian. These chains have now been disrupted. However, the North - South road corridor is actively functioning. Despite the situation in Iran, cargo volumes on road routes have increased today, and quite significantly," he said.

According to him, Russia continues to ship goods via countries in Central Asia, as well as Afghanistan and Pakistan, and by road routes through countries of the Persian Gulf.

"The volume of delivered goods is increasing, and in the current situation it is growing even more," the deputy prime minister added.

Khusnullin emphasized that Russia continues the systematic development of road infrastructure along the North - South corridor.