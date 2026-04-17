Gasoline shows mixed exchange price dynamics over week

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Exchange prices for gasoline showed mixed dynamics over the trading week, while summer diesel fuel posted a slight increase, according to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange.

Thus, AI-92 gasoline rose by 0.09% in today’s trading to 65,516 rubles ($859.74) per ton, while its price declined by 0.39% over the week. The price of AI-95 under the territorial index of the European part of Russia fell by 0.02% during the day to 70,344 rubles ($922.99) per ton, but increased by 0.5% over the week.

The price of summer diesel fuel decreased by 0.1% during the day to 63,475 rubles ($832.88) per ton (+0.34% over the week).

Fuel oil rose by 7.92% over the week to 17,406 rubles ($228.42) per ton, gaining 7.15% during the day. Prices for liquefied petroleum gases fell by 8.16% in today’s trading to 22,460 rubles ($294.74) per ton (-8.29% over the week).

Earlier, restrictions on gasoline exports, in force in Russia until July 31, 2026, were extended to direct producers of petroleum products. At the same time, they do not apply to supplies carried out under international intergovernmental agreements. A temporary ban on diesel fuel exports for non-producers also remains in effect in Russia.