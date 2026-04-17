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Russian stocks flat as main trading session opens

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.11% at 2,738.07 points, while the RTS Index was down by 0.11% at 1,133.65 points

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was almost flat as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices edged up by 0.03% to 2,741.83 and 1,135.21 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 3.95 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.163 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to negative territory as the MOEX Index was down by 0.11% at 2,738.07 points, while the RTS Index was down by 0.11% at 1,133.65 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.15 kopecks at 11.135 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.18% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,745.94 points.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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Syrian army takes control of Qasrak base following withdrawal of coalition forces
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Israel has chance to sign historic agreement with Lebanon — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister reiterated a demand for the disarmament of the Shiite Hezbollah movement
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US still views Russia as adversary — Pentagon
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll gave an assesment during a hearing before the House Committee on Appropriations
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Australia puts off hearing of espionage case against Russian-born couple to May — mission
According to the diplomats, the court is expected to issue an official indictment of the Russians
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EU countries risk war with Russia by housing sites producing UAVs for Ukraine — envoy
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Top brass discloses addresses of firms in Europe producing UAVs for strikes on Russia
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Russia’s Belogor heavy-duty robot deployed for mine clearing in Donbass
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Oil revenues in April, May to differ from Q1 figures — Russian finance minister
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Israel, Lebanon agree to cease fire — Trump
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Kiev ban on all Russian, cyberattack allegations: Foreign Ministry’s statements
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US president assumes that Iranian conflict may not be settled
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Press review: Pakistan advances US-Iran ceasefire as Russia joins Hormuz talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 16th
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Mexican ambassador summoned to Russian MFA over detention of Russian woman — diplomat
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Trump wants to end war with Iran as soon as possible — media
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IDF attacks 380 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on day before ceasefire
"Launchers" and "headquarters" were stricken, according to the Israeli military
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Pentagon plans to deploy nuclear reactors to power bases in Pacific Ocean
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Trump expects conflict with Iran to end 'pretty soon'
The US president said the operation was going "swimmingly"
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Estonia to receive proportionate response to all unfriendly actions against Russia — MFA
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EU's anti-Moscow course detrimental for Europe — Russian Foreign Ministry
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Seven million foreign users register in Max messenger
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US gained nothing from war with Iran, suffered huge losses — Chinese economist
He Weiwen noted that Washington had failed to achieve its goal of changing the government in Tehran
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Czech Foreign Ministry calls in Russian envoy over alleged threats to two firms — agency
Comments to the list by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also raised concern, according to the Czech media
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Russian stock market closed mixed on Thursday
The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.03% to 2,741.14 points
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Air defenses down 95 Ukrainian drones over past 24 hours — governor
There were no fatalities resulting from the Ukrainian attacks
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Zelensky, his partners demonstrate lack of political will for peace — Russian MFA
"By directly or jointly sponsoring the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the participants of the Ramstein format fully assume responsibility for the death and injury of civilians, the destruction of residential buildings, social institutions, and civilian infrastructure facilities, against which the Kiev military use the various types of weapons supplied from abroad," Maria Zakharova stated
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Russia to assess Hungary’s new government by its deeds, ready for dialogue — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that "Russia respects the results of the will of the Hungarian people, as well as any other people who act independently on the basis of their own laws"
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Terrorism, spying on Russian army: more agents of Ukrainian special services detained
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Lavrov to meet with CIS foreign ministers in Moscow
The minister will hold a separate meeting with his Central Asian counterparts
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Iran capable of sinking all US naval ships in Persian Gulf, official says
Mohsen Rezaei said there are currently reasons to maintain the ceasefire and hold talks simultaneously
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FACTBOX: What we know about search for police shooter in Russia’s Orenburg Region
The man who opened fire on police officers in the Orenburg Region may be hiding in a mountainous area
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Port infrastructure damaged in Izmail in southern Ukraine
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One civilian wounded in Kiev’s shelling of DPR in past day
Eight shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered
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Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys three Ukrainian mortars, EW station over past 24 hours
"Combined arms units of Battlegroup North, including unmanned system crews, eliminated up to 145 servicemen, 12 motor vehicles, an Anklav electronic warfare station, three mortars, three ATVs, and a buggy of the Ukrainian armed forces in one day," Vasily Mezhevykh said
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