Russian stocks flat as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was almost flat as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices edged up by 0.03% to 2,741.83 and 1,135.21 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 3.95 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.163 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to negative territory as the MOEX Index was down by 0.11% at 2,738.07 points, while the RTS Index was down by 0.11% at 1,133.65 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.15 kopecks at 11.135 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.18% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,745.94 points.