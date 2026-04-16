Middle East conflict having limited direct impact on inflation in Russia — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The direct effect of the conflict in the Middle East on inflation in Russia is limited so far but its protraction may create significant proinflationary risks, the Bank of Russia said in its trends bulletin.

"The direct impact of the conflict in the Middle East on Russian inflation appears limited for the time being. Nevertheless, conflict protraction may increase logistics costs and prices for import and export goods, which is a significant proinflationary risks," the Central Bank analysts said.

The regulator at the same time expects that the occurred change in the environment may have not only disinflationary but also proinflationary effects relatively to the Russian economy.