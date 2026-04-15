Iranian tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US naval blockade — agency

TEHRAN, April 15. /TASS/. Iran’s VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) supertanker, which is under US sanctions, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and entered the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic with its positioning device turned on, the Fars agency reported.

The vessel can carry up to 2 mln barrels of oil, according to the report. The tanker "reached its destination without the slightest hitch," "effectively defying sanctions and threats" by the US, the agency said.

On April 13, the US Central Command announced the commencement of a naval blockade of Iran, blocking the movement of vessels of all countries entering or departing Iranian ports or coastal areas.