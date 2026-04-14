Kazakhstan to produce less oil in 2026 due to Ukrainian drone attacks on CPC — expert

ASTANA, April 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will produce less oil in 2026 due to attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazakh oil and gas expert Olzhas Baidildinov believes.

"Due to attacks on the CPC in November 2025, we will again be unable to overcome the psychologically important annual production figure of 100 mln tons per year, and judging by the figures announced at the government meeting, production in 2026 will be less than in 2025," the analyst wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the attacks since November, "damages and lost revenue have easily exceeded $4 bln," he said.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said earlier on Tuesday at a government meeting that in the first quarter the republic saw "a decline in oil and gas industry indicators due to the situation at the CPC and Tengiz." Oil and gas condensate production amounted to 19.7 mln tons in January-March, or 80.2% to the same period last year, he said, adding that oil exports for the first three months totaled 15.3 mln tons, or 78.5% to the same period in 2025.

Ukrainian drone strikes on CPC facilities in Russia, through which Kazakhstan supplies the bulk of its oil to global markets, occurred several times in 2025. Last November drones attacked single-point moorings (SPMs) on the CPC, and in January of this year, drones attacked tankers near CPC infrastructure that were chartered to transport oil from Kazakhstan.