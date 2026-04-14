Global trade growth to slow to 2.8% in 2026 — IMF

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global trade growth to slow from 5.1% to 2.8% year-on-year in 2026, according to its latest World Economic Outlook report.

This trend will be driven by the negative impact of tariffs, as well as changes in global supply chains. As the report noted, the rapid expansion of exports of technology products has partially offset the slowdown in shipments of other categories of goods. This has benefited, in particular, Asian economies, as companies investing in digital technologies and artificial intelligence-related developments have turned to key exporters of semiconductors and other equipment, the report said.

IMF analysts also expect global trade growth to accelerate to 3.8% in 2027.