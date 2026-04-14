Iran plans to neutralize marine blockade threat through border trade

TEHRAN, April 14. /TASS/. Iran’s Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni instructed governors of border provinces to endeavor in implementing seamless imports and exports of goods for the sake of neutralizing the impact of the potential marine blockade by the United States.

"The governors of border regions, for the purposes of neutralizing enemy threat to the level of population’s life, should further strengthen and develop border trade, including imports of primary goods and exports of products, mobilizing all the possible national and regional resources for this purpose and interacting with public entities, such as cooperatives of border residents, and so on," the document indicates, posted on the web portal of the Iranian government.

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The parties did not reach an agreement for the long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The US introduced the marine blockade of Iran from April 13.