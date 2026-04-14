Russia’s oil exports up to 7.13 mbd in March, revenues nearly double — IEA

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products rose by 4.7% in March 2026 month-on-month to 7.13 mln barrels per day (mbd), the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. Meanwhile revenues from export supplies almost doubled to $19.04 bln amid rising global oil prices.

Oil deliveries increased by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, while supplies of petroleum products added 50,000 bpd.

Revenues from oil exports totaled $11.45 bln last month, which is $5.41 bln higher than in February, while revenues from exports of petroleum products amounted to $7.59 bln (up by $3.88 bln).

Compared to last March, Russia’s revenues from oil exports gained $4.76 bln.