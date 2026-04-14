Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.12% to 2,725.91 and 1,126.21 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 4.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.13 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to negative territory as the MOEX Index was down by 0.02% at 2,722.2 points while the RTS Index was down by 0.02% at 1,124.68 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 4.45 kopecks at 11.1305 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker slipped by 0.01% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,722.54 points.