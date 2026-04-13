Number of passengers carried by Aeroflot Group up 0.1% in March to 4.1 mln people

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 4.1 mln passengers in March 2026, up by 0.1% year-on-year, the company reported.

"Aeroflot Group carried 4.1 mln passengers, which is the level of March 2025 (an increase of 0.1%)," the report said.

In particular, Aeroflot Group carried 3 mln passengers in the domestic segment (-1.9%), and 1.1 mln people in the international segment (+5.8%).

Aeroflot Airlines separately carried 2.3 mln people, up by 0.8% year-on-year.

In Q1 2026, Aeroflot Group carried 11.9 mln passengers (+2.2% year-on-year), including 8.7 mln passengers in the domestic segment (flat year-on-year), and 3.2 mln people in the international segment (+8.9%). Aeroflot Airlines carried 6.5 mln people in January-March, up by 3.2% year-on-year.