Japan plans releasing 20-day oil stock from reserves — Kyodo

TOKYO, April 9. /TASS/. The Japanese government is considering an opportunity of releasing a 20-day oil stock from its reserves, Kyodo News agency reports.

This can be done as early as in May, it said. In mid-March, the country already started releasing stocks corresponding to needs during about 45 days. The Japanese oil sector calls to continue this process in May, being concerned that the actual blocking of the Hormuz Strait may continue for some time.

Japan depends on Middle East imports by approximately 95% and a significant portion of such supplies goes through the Strait of Hormuz.