Russian stock market closes in the red — market data

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian stock indices closed in the red on Orthodox Spy Wednesday, according to market data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.15% to 2,765.06 points. The RTS Index fell by 0.59% to 1,112.4 points. The yuan gained six kopecks to 11.45 rubles.

"The Russian market has experienced a dip today amid the dramatic drop of global oil prices. The MOEX Russia Index rolled back again to the support zone above 2,750 points," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said.

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot stocks were the growth leaders (+2.7%) on expectations of geopolitical softening and resumed flights to the Middle East, Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Rosneft stocks plunged the most (-4.8%), highly likely against the background of falling oil prices but probably also because the continuing sanctions against the company.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index to be 2,750-2,850 points tomorrow.