Oil and gas sector stocks being most profitable instruments of Russian market in March

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Stocks of oil and gas companies and currency-denominated instruments became the most revenue-making instruments of the Russian market in March, the Central Bank said.

"Oil and gas industry stocks demonstrated the highest total return in March among Russian financial market instruments (9.3%) amid the rise in global oil prices. High returns were also noticed for foreign currency-denominated instruments: deposits in foreign exchange (from 2.3% to 5.4%, depending on the currency), substituting bonds (4.7%), and cryptocurrencies (7.2%)," the regulator said.

Currency sales by nonfinancial companies declined by 7% in March and totaled $14.9 bln, the Bank of Russia noted. This figure "is less than the average monthly indicator for previous six months ($15.6 bln), the regulator added.