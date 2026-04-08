Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $17.1 bln as of April 1

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 1.34 trillion rubles ($17.1 bln), the Finance Ministry reports.

This figure amounts to 19.8% of the planned volume.

"According to preliminary data, as of March 1, 2025, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 941 bln rubles or 16% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Industrial Support of Transport Mobility (35.4%) and International Cooperation and Export (30.6%),

According to the ministry’s data, performance is 20% or more for Tourism and Hospitality (27.5%), Technological Support of Food Security (26.3%), Development of Space Activity of the Russian Federation by 2030 and for Perspective by 2036 (24.7%), Family (24.5%), Human Resources (23.7%), Long and Active Life (21.9%), and Youth and Children (21.7%).

They are followed by New Materials and Chemistry (18%), Unmanned Aerial Systems (17.8%), Environmental Welfare (12.4%), Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State (11.2%), and Infrastructure for Life (10.4%).

Minimum performance indicators were recorded for New Technologies of Health Preservation (9.8%), Technological Support of Bioeconomy (7.7%), Efficient and Competitive Economy (5.9%), Production and Automation Facilities (5.3%),

Efficient Transport System (4.4%) and New Nuclear and Power Technologies (2.6%), the Ministry informed.

"The lowest execution rates were recorded for the 'Technological Support for Bioeconomy' national project (7.7%), 'Efficient and Competitive Economy' (5.9%), 'Means of Production and Automation' (5.3%), 'Efficient Transport System' (4.4%), and 'New Atomic and Energy Technologies' (2.6%)," the ministry added.