Russia remains among top five countries in terms of aquatic biological resource production

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia maintains its position among the top five countries in terms of aquatic biological resource production, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at an expanded meeting of the Board of the Federal Agency for Fisheries.

"Our fishing industry has demonstrated stable results year after year. For example, in 2025, the catch amounted to 4.7 million tons. Due to natural factors, this is slightly below the 2024 level. Nevertheless, the achieved result fully meets the needs of the domestic market and guarantees the fulfillment of all export goals. Overall, we confidently maintain our position among the top five countries in terms of production volume," Patrushev said.

He noted that Russian fishermen demonstrated very respectable results for certain types of aquatic biological resources last year. For example, salmon catches increased by more than 40%. At the same time, pollock production exceeded 2 million tons by the end of 2025, the best figure in a quarter century.

"And our Far Eastern fishermen caught almost 600,000 tons of herring, a record for the entire history of the domestic fishery," the Deputy Prime Minister added.